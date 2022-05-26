Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,225,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 432,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.