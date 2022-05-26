Invesco Ltd. Acquires 629,125 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Uber Technologies worth $275,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.