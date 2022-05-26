Invesco Ltd. Acquires 687,600 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of USA Compression Partners worth $304,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -583.33%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

