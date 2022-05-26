Invesco Ltd. Has $260.78 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Keysight Technologies worth $260,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

