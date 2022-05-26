Invesco Ltd. Has $270.55 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $270,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,980,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,925,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

