Invesco Ltd. Has $280.50 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.59% of NiSource worth $280,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NI opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

