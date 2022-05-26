Invesco Ltd. Has $311.72 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Public Storage worth $311,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $324.87 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $277.10 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

