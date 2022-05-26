Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Cerner worth $301,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

