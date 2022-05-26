Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $287,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,690 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,717,000 after acquiring an additional 324,427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.