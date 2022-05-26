Invesco Ltd. Purchases 172,734 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $268,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.94.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

