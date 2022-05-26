Invesco Ltd. Purchases 218,068 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $322,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

