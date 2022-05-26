Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.44. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5,842 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,725,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

