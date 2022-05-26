Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 36,308 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.