Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.07

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and traded as low as $25.00. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 3,038 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

