iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,914,000 after acquiring an additional 255,498 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

