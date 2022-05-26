iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 303,492 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after buying an additional 562,647 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,821,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,947,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 322,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,730,148. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.