iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 252.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

