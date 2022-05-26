iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,779 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 1.37% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $50,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 675,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,545. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

