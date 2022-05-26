iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 501.9% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 501.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of IBTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

