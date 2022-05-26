iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 501.9% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 501.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of IBTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $25.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
