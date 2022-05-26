iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.62. 222,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665,051. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.22 and a twelve month high of $113.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.