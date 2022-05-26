iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 67.9% in May

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,079,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.68. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,545. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

