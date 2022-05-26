iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 789,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,897,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

