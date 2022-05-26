iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 8,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $929,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.