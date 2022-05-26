iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

