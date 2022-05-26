iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iStar worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $17.24 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. iStar’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

