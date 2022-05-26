ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ITTOY stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.