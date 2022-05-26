Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRN. StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

