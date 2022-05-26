Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $70.94

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $68.63. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 4,992 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.77.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32.
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
