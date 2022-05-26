Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $70.94

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $68.63. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 4,992 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.