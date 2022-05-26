Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Raised by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 312,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $50.27.

