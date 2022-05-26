Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ETR:S92 opened at €43.92 ($46.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €25.10 ($26.70) and a 1-year high of €50.90 ($54.15). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -55.96.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

