Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.79.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $402.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.