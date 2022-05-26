Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.79.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $402.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.