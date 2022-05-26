Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.90. Asana has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

