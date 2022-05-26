Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TACBY opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Tabcorp has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.46.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.