Jefferies Financial Group Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

