Jefferies Financial Group Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $130.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Paychex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Paychex by 61.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

