Jefferies Financial Group Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $335.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $274.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

