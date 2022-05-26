Jefferies Financial Group Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $335.00

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $274.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.