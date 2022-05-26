John T. Hall Sells 6,665 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $147,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,114,152 shares in the company, valued at $112,920,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

