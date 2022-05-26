John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 306 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 306 ($3.85) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

John Wood Group stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.