John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 306 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 306 ($3.85) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.