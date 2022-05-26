JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 47

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

