JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target to SEK 407

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 378 to SEK 407 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LNDNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.33.

LNDNF stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

