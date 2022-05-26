Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 340,767 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Juniper Networks worth $51,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 3,476,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.