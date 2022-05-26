Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Major Shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,624,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

