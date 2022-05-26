Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Major Shareholder Sells $602,493.78 in Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,045,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $812,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

