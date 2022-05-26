Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

KLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaltura stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 458,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,953. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

