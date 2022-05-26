Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.38.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Genmab A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.