Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.