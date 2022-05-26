Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $239.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

