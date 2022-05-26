Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2,260.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

