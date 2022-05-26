Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 51,732 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,732 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 172,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

