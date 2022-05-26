KCCPAD One Day Volume Reaches $1,115.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $1,115.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 188% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.01 or 1.42592936 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 620.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00504887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000285 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

